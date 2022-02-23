Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

