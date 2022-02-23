Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 87.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 51.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 101.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

