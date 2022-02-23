Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 128.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

APi Group stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.22. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.84.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.