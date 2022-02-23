Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

