Vtex (VTEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vtex
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
