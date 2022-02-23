Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

Wabash National has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 2,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,433. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

