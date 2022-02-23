Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

WMT opened at $136.45 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $378.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,479,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

