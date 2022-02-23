Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.57 billion. Walmart posted sales of $138.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $589.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.73 billion to $595.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $605.19 billion to $620.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,190. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $374.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.