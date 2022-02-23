Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,833. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

