Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. 19,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,833. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 157,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

