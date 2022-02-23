Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

