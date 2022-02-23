Wealth Quarterback LLC Boosts Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 1,385.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

TFSL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,613. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

