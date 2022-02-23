Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 484 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 402,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,710,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

