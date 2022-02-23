Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 829.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,571. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.33%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.