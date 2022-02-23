Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1,975.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

CTVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 42,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

