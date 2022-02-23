Wealth Quarterback LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 725.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,726. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

