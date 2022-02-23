Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $201.36. 655,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

