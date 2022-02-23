Weave Communications (WEAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WEAV opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

