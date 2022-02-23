Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trupanion (TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2022 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $120.00.

2/17/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00.

2/7/2022 – Trupanion had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $156.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Trupanion Inc alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 248.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trupanion by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 185,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.