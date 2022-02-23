Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $607.45 Million

Analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) to report $607.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.86 million. Weibo posted sales of $513.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weibo.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after acquiring an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

