Wellington Management Group LLP Has $114.66 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.17% of Green Dot worth $114,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 329,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,541,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 258.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

