Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.74% of Huazhu Group worth $111,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

