Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788,539 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.75% of Planet Fitness worth $119,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

PLNT stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

