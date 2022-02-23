Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 128,462 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.89% of Five9 worth $96,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $7,987,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Five9 by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 121,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 87.2% during the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 200,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.74.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.01.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

