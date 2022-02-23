Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 511,901 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,901 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.60% of HUTCHMED worth $101,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

