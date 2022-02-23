Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.50% of Qorvo worth $92,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 151.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

