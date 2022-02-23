Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,163,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.97. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

