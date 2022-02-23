Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 491,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

