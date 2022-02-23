Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. 105,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

