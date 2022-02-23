Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. 25,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

