Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. Welltower has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,127,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,620 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

