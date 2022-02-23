West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $369.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.