Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $124.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.