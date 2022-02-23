Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $124.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

