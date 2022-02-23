Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock.
WRN opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$311.94 million and a P/E ratio of -79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
See Also
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.