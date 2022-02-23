Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

