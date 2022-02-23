Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $26.79. 85,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,988. The stock has a market cap of $943.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLKP. StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.