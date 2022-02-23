Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 14,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

