Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.05. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 14,749 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The business has a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.
