Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

