Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $184.80

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 187.90 ($2.56), with a volume of 562680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187 ($2.54).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.12) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.84).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.85. The company has a market cap of £479.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.