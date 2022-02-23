William Blair Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of VMI opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.22. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.