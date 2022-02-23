William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,228 shares of company stock worth $6,963,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplitude by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in Amplitude by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amplitude by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after acquiring an additional 388,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

