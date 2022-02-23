William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of REZI opened at $25.20 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $96,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,155,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

