Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,124,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

