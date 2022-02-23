Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Ontrak makes up about 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Ontrak worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth $1,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 8,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 326,758 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 93,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 859.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTRK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 3,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

