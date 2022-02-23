Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $8.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. 2,042,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,181. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Workiva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

