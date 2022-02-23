Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRAP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

