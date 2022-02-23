Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,070. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.30.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Insiders have sold a total of 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

