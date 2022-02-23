Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of YNDX traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 470,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. Yandex has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

