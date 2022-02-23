Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

