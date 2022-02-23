Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

CXW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.98. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

